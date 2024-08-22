FAIMA decided to end their strike after SC directives

Live
Just In
The Supreme Court heard the Kolkata rape-murder case today.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court heard the Kolkata rape-murder case today. During the hearing, the court asked Doctors to end their strike. Additionally, the government was required to safeguard the safety of physicians. Following the Supreme Court's judgment, the Federation of All India Medical Association has dropped its strike.
After the positive instructions of the Chief Justice of India, FAIMA has decided to withdraw the strike. He said, we welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protection and necessary steps to increase security in hospitals.
Following the Chief Justice of India's positive directives, FAIMA has decided to withdraw its strike. They stated, "We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protection and the necessary steps to increase security in hospitals."
Resident Doctors Association (RDA), Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) in Delhi ended their 11-day strike after the assurance of the Supreme Court. The Doctors Association had started the protest from August 12, due to which patients were troubled in all the hospitals, OPD facilities were closed. Now all the doctors have ended the strike and returned to duty.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had asked the protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken against them after returning to work.