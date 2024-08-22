Live
- Women, youth, farmers focus of BJP membership drive: Kishan Reddy
- Kejriwal will to lay stone of new academic building soon: Atishi
- 1992 Ajmer rapes: VHP demands capital punishment
- RGK Hospital incident deeply disturbed the whole country: Eatala
- Jr docs seek Kishan’s support in bringing Central Protection Act
- Wril in HC seeking direction to HYDRA not to demolish KTR's farmhouse in Janwada
- SC Women Lawyers Assn condemns crime against women
- Race for TTD chief, board member posts heats up
- We will beef up fight against CM’s cheat act, fumes KTR
- Cases of burglary surge by 23 per cent in Delhi
FAIMA moves SC seeking interim protection for docs
New Delhi: A doctors' association has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim protection for doctors till the recommendations of the National Task...
New Delhi: A doctors' association has moved the Supreme Court seeking interim protection for doctors till the recommendations of the National Task Force (NTF) constituted by the Court are implemented.
Seeking intervention in the ongoing proceedings before the apex court, the plea filed by Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) contended that doctors have often been subjected to alleged instances of violence and threat to their safety and security.
