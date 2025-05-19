Fake alert: Centre debunks viral claim about 104 for blood-on-call service

The Central government has flagged a widely circulating social media post on blood as false and misleading, warning citizens not to fall for it.

The message falsely claims that the government has launched a nationwide “Blood on Call” service accessible via the number 104.

According to the viral post, calling 104 would allow people to request blood, which would then be delivered within four hours and a 40 km radius.

The message further claims that the service costs Rs 450 per unit of blood and Rs 100 for transportation, urging recipients to share it widely.

"Please forward this message to your friends, relatives and groups. Many lives can be saved from this facility," the viral post said.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) -- which is also tasked with dispelling misinformation related to government policies -- has clarified that no such scheme exists under the Central government.

In a fact-check alert, PIB stated: "The Government of India is not running any such scheme. This number is used for various helpline services in some states."

The helpline number 104 does exist in several states, but it is typically used for general health-related queries, telemedicine consultations, or Covid-19 assistance, and not for any blood delivery service.

The claim has been on the internet since 2022.

The PIB has urged the public to verify any government-related claims from official sources before sharing them.

Spreading misinformation, even if unintentional, can lead to public confusion and misuse of healthcare resources, it warned.

This is not the first time that social media has been used to circulate false medical or health-related claims. The government continues to advise caution, especially with messages that sound too good to be true or lack official verification.