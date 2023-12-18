Fake medicine factory busted, owner held

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a fake medicine factory in Delhi's Ghulabi Bagh area and arrested its owner, officials said on Sunday.

The fake factory was involved in the production of an anti-itching gel, Betnovate-N, police said, adding the illegal unit was being run in Ghulabi Bagh's industrial area.

According to a senior police officer, a team of the crime branch received inputs that many duplicate cosmetics and medicines products are being manufactured by some entities in Ghulabi Bagh. A raid was conducted at plot number 99, Gulabi Bagh Industrial Area, where the illegal production was going on, the officer said. At least 57 cartons containing empty tubes of Betnovate-N cream wherein each carton was found containing 1,200 tubes (approx. 68,000 empty tubes) were recovered from the spot, the officials said.

Four cartons of filled tubes filled with the cream wherein each carton was found containing 550 tubes (approx. 2,200 filled tubes) and other raw materials and heavy machines for manufacturing of tubes were also seized, they said. The owner, identified as Avan Monga (45), earlier, used to manufacture unbranded products with his brother.

Later, he set up his own factory and started making duplicate products of different companies. He was running this factory for the last year, an official said. Police said the owner had spread this business in the area of Outer Delhi. To unearth the whole chain, efforts are being made, the officer said.

In another incident, seven people were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of increasing their credit card limit, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

218 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones and seven ATM cards used in the crime were recovered from them.