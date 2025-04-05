Fallout Of Waqf Bill: Huge protests in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Following the passage of Waqf Bill in Parliament, huge protests were carried out in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities, according to reports.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, passed in the early hours of Friday by Parliament, sparked debates, with several groups opposing it on legal and religious grounds.

The Rajya Sabha sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed." Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The budget session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, a day after the passage of the much-debated Waqf Amendment Bill. The House will reconvene during the Monsoon session of Parliament, the dates of which have not yet been announced.