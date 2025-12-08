  1. Home
Children’s science fest concludes at RSC

  8 Dec 2025 6:52 AM IST
TIRUPATI: The Regional Science Centre, in collaboration with Tirupati Balotsavam, marked Children’s Day with the 4th Children’s Science Festival 2025 — a vibrant two-day event that concluded on Sunday. The festival offered young participants an engaging platform to explore, perform and innovate through a Science Fair, Science Drama and Ideathon contests. At the closing ceremony, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department J Vikram Kumar Reddy presented prizes to the winners.

In his address, he highlighted the transformative impact of such exhibitions in nurturing scientific thinking among students. He urged children to take part in competitions regularly, explore solutions without fear and embrace challenges that drive progress. Calling upon students, parents and teachers, he appealed for a collective pledge to work both hard and smart, channelling creativity and discipline toward India’s aspirations of becoming a developed nation.

