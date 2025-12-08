Hindu Sammelan and Maha Padayatra held

Kodumuru (Kurnool district): A Hindu Sammelan and Maha Padayatra were organised with devotion and grandeur at the ‘Hari–Hara Kshetra’ Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Kodumuru, as part of the ongoing temple reconstruction and construction of Gali Gopurams on Sunday.

The event witnessed the participation of Dhone Assembly constituency MLA Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, who attended as the chief guest and offered his support to the developmental activities being carried out at the historic temple.

The MLA’s participation received an enthusiastic response from devotees, youth, women and representatives of several Hindu religious organisations.

Upon his arrival at the venue, the organisers extended a traditional ceremonial welcome to Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy, marking the significance of the event and the collective commitment of the community towards the temple’s revival.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the efforts of all devotees and volunteers involved in the Padayatra and praised their dedication to preserving religious heritage. He stated that programmes such as the Hindu Sammelan play a vital role in promoting unity, moral values, peace and cultural harmony within society. He expressed confidence that the reconstruction efforts and Gali Gopuram works would soon elevate the temple into a prominent spiritual centre benefiting future generations.