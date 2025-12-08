Excise constables donate blood for thalassemia patients

Kurnool: Excisedepartment constables and head constables donated blood for thalassemia patients on Saturday in the district office premises of the department.

A medical camp was organized in collaboration with GemCare Kamineni Hospital. Excise Deputy Commissioner Sri Devi, Assistant Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Superintendent M.Sudheer Babu, Enforcement CI Rajasekhar Goud. 50 excise personnel from the joint Kurnool district donated blood. Gem Care Kamineni Hospital doctors conducted medical examinations for the excise personnel and provided free medicines.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sri Devi said that thalassemia patiemts in the district are suffering from serious health problems due to lack of timely blood supply, and it is commendable that their department constables and head constables are donating blood for such people.

Similarly, a free medical camp is being organized under the auspices of GemCare Kamineni Hospital, and he thanked the hospital CEO Dr Chandra Sekhar on this occasion. The programme was attended by Y V Giri Babu, the joint district president of the Constables and Head Constables Association and GemCare Kamineni Hospital General Manager Ramana others participated.