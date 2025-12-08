Srisailam temple witnesses overwhelming celebration

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Thehistoric Srisailam temple witnessed a magnificent celebration of the Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) festival on Sunday, coinciding with the auspicious Arudra Nakshatram.

The festivities began in the early morning with sacred rituals, including Mahanayasapoorvaka Ekadasha Rudrabhishekam, Annabhishekam, and special pujas performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi, as part of the Arudrotsavam proceedings.

Prior to the commencement of the chariot procession, temple priests offered a Sankalpa prayer seeking global peace and prosperity. They invoked blessings for favourable seasonal rains, protection from natural disasters, prevention of accidents and fires, and overall wellbeing for the people with longevity and good health. Following the chanting of Vedic hymns, the deities were ceremoniously placed on the golden chariot and worshipped with special rituals.

The Swarna Ratham commenced its divine procession at 7:00 am from Gangadhara Mandapam up to Nandi Mandapam and returned through the same route. The event was marked by enthusiastic participation of devotees, resonating with Shiva Nama Sankeertanam and traditional Vedic recitations. Various cultural teams showcased folk arts such as Kolatam, Dolu performances, and other traditional art forms, along with classical dance presentations, adding a vibrant cultural ambience to the procession.

Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, Temple Trust Board members A V Ramana, G Gangamma, D Venkateswarlu, Special Invitee Vemireddy Kotareddy, archakas, officials, supervisors, and temple staff actively participated in organising the event. Devotees expressed delight at witnessing the divine spectacle of the Golden Chariot festival, which concluded on a grand and spiritually uplifting note.