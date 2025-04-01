Family dispute in Paswan clan: FIR filed over Rajkumari Devi’s eviction

Patna: A family dispute within the influential Paswan clan in Bihar has surfaced after Rajkumari Devi, the first wife of late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, alleged that she was forcibly evicted from her ancestral home in Shaharbanni village, Khagaria district.

Rajkumari Devi, 75, lodged an FIR at the Alauli police station against Shobha Devi (wife of former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras), Sunaina Devi (wife of late former MP Ramchandra Paswan), Amit Paswan (a bodyguard), and two drivers on Tuesday.

According to her complaint, on March 30 at around 3 p.m., the accused threw her belongings, clothes, and wedding jewelry out of her room, locked her bedroom and bathroom, and left her stranded in the veranda.

She stated that she has been living in the house for over 60 years and is now mentally distressed after being removed from her quarters.

The house in question is registered in the name of Ram Vilas Paswan’s father, Jamun Das. Alauli SHO Samrendra Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, son of Ram Vilas Paswan’s second wife, Reena Paswan, is expected to arrive in Khagaria on Wednesday to mediate the dispute.

Chirag is known to hold deep respect for Rajkumari Devi and may work toward a resolution of the conflict.

The incident has drawn political and public attention, as many watch closely how the dispute unfolds within the Paswan family.

Tensions between Chirag Paswan and his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, have been simmering since the death of Ram Vilas Paswan following a prolonged illness. The rift deepened when Paras split the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and formed the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), taking five MPs with him.

However, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP prioritised Chirag Paswan over Paras, recognising the former’s greater influence and popularity among voters.



