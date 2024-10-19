Family says Diwali has come early after Jain gets bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing “delay in trial” and his “long incarceration”. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

“Considering the delay in trial and a long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that the trial will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief,” held Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The judge, who also issued a release warrant for Jain, granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount.

The moment judge pronounced the order, Jain’s wife Poonam and daughter Shreya, who were present in the courtroom, broke down. Shreya spoke to mediapersons later and said Diwali had arrived early for the family. “We always knew this would happen and it was only a matter of time. We are happy that the court gave us justice. Diwali is approaching and we think it has come early for us this year, and we are happy and enthusiastic for him,” she told the court.

The Aam Aadmi Party Friday hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP “conspiracy”.

“Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country,” the AAP said in a post on X. The court granted the relief to Jain on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail. “What was his fault?” he asked. The former chief minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain’s place but not a single penny was recovered. “His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us,” he posted on X. “Welcome back Satyendra!” he wrote. PTI