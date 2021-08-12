Fareportal joins Hand with 'Humari Udaan' to provide Healthcare facilities in tier 2 cities

Fareportal a leading global travel technology have partnered with "Humari Udaan", a NGO who caters healthcare purposes. Fareportal has over 2500 employees and offices in New York, Gurgaon, Pune, Mexico, Las Vegas, Kiev, London and Toronto.

The aim of this collaboration is to provide healthcare facilities which include critical medical facilities in tier 2 cities across India. Till now Fareportal has donated a lot to procure medical equipments which include 14 central monitors, 10 ECG machines, 2 ABG machines, 50 Nebulizers and other equipments for nine government health centres which include 3 community healthcare centre and 3 maternity centre located in Rural areas. Overall 2,40,000 people have been catered by them.



Myrelle Machado, Vice President and India CFO at Fareportal says that this partnership with Humari Udaan will fill in the gaps in the medical care especially in tough times of Covid-19. She further says that initially fareportal was confined to cater only the employees and thier families, but with this partnership they would be able to cater on community basis.



Sanjay Dodrajka, Trustee, Hamari Udaan says that we are happy to partner with Fareportal as he considers it to be a vital step in catering to the medical needs of people living in Tier -2 cities. He also hopes that India will not see a third wave, but in case India witnesses a third wave we should be prepared for it.

