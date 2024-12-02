Farmers Protest in Delhi: Major Traffic Jams as Rice Farmers Demand Fair Prices and Support

Farmers are once again protesting in India, and this time they are marching to Delhi to make their voices heard. The protest is being led by farmers from different states, especially rice farmers.

They want the government to meet their demands, which include better support for their crops and land. The farmers are planning to block Parliament, which has caused a lot of traffic at the borders of Delhi. To stop the farmers from entering Delhi, the police have been placed at the borders, and there has been a long line of vehicles.

This protest is not new. Farmers have been asking for fair prices for their crops for a long time, and they want the government to make sure the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is legally guaranteed.

This means they want the government to make it a rule that their crops will always be bought at a fair price. They also want compensation for their land if it is taken for government use.

On Sunday, farmers from Uttar Pradesh started a march from Noida to Delhi. They are part of a group called Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), and they are asking the government to fulfill their demands.

The farmers are also being supported by other groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

The farmers are asking for many things, such as:

1. Fair Prices for Crops: They want a law to make sure that their crops are always bought at a fair price.

2. Compensation for Land: If the government takes land from farmers for development, they want to be paid fairly.

3. Jobs and Support: They want jobs for farmers whose land has been taken and help for those affected.

4. Loan Waivers and Pensions: They want loans to be forgiven and pensions for farmers and farm workers.

5. Electricity Charges: They don’t want the cost of electricity for farming to increase.

6. Removal of Police Case: They want the police cases filed against farmers to be removed.

7. Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers are asking for justice for the people who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in 2021.

The protest has caused a lot of traffic jams, especially at the Chilla border in Greater Noida, where vehicles are stuck in long lines. The police have set up barricades to stop the farmers from moving forward. Despite the traffic and difficulty, the farmers are determined to keep fighting for their rights.

The farmers want to make sure that their voices are heard, and they hope the government will finally listen to their demands. They believe that by continuing their protest, they will be able to get the support they need to improve their lives.