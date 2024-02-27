Farmers Set To Resume March At Delhi Borders, Await Centre's Response

The ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi is poised to resume on February 29, as the farmers await a response from the Centre regarding their demands. Affiliated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait), the farmers staged a sit-in protest at the Mahamaya flyover, affecting traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway on Monday afternoon. The Noida police facilitated the peaceful protest, allowing the farmers to park their tractors in the green belt area under the flyover. Subsequently, traffic returned to its regular flow.

Simultaneously, another group of farmers conducted a protest in Jewar. Rajneesh Verma, Assistant Commissioner of Noida police, reported that three to four groups of farmers affiliated with the BKU were involved in protests across the city on Monday, with one group in Jewar, another in central Noida, and a third near the Mahamaya flyover.

In response to the situation, the Delhi Police decided to open service lanes at Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, which had been sealed two weeks prior in anticipation of the farmers' "Delhi chalo" call. Despite the reopening, the presence of police and paramilitary forces remained strong, ensuring continuous vigilance.

The process of opening the service lanes took time due to the concrete barriers in place. However, according to a senior police officer quoted by PTI, the opening of these lanes will facilitate easier movement of vehicles towards their destinations.