Fatal Encounter: Police Shoot Notorious Criminal 'Kulla Viswa' During Arrest Attempt In Tamil Nadu

During an attempted arrest operation, a 35-year-old man, who went by the alias "Kulla Viswa," was fatally shot by the police. Viswanathan had a notorious criminal record and was categorized as an A+ rowdy with 24 pending cases against him. These cases included three homicides, kidnappings, and extortion activities, primarily targeting scrap industry owners in areas such as Sriperumbudur, Puzhal, Oragadam, and Manimangalam Police stations.



The police had formed a special team to apprehend Viswanathan, but as they moved in for the arrest, he brandished a knife and inflicted injuries on two police officers. In self-defense, the officers were forced to use their firearms.

Viswanathan, who had sustained injuries during the encounter, was rushed to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending physician. Meanwhile, the injured police officers, identified as Rajesh and Vasu, were also admitted to the hospital and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) Arun, who visited the injured officers, emphasized that comprehensive measures are being implemented to combat criminal activities in the state.

ADGP Arun further disclosed that Viswanathan, also known as "Kulla Viswa," had come under police scrutiny in connection with a murder investigation. During the encounter, Viswanathan attacked the police officers, causing injuries to two constables who sustained cuts to their hands. To safeguard the injured officers, a sub-inspector had to resort to using his firearm.

ADGP Arun also mentioned that specialized teams have been established to address issues related to rowdyism, particularly those affecting scrap dealers. The incident remains under investigation as authorities continue to gather more details about the circumstances surrounding the encounter.