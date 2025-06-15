Fatal Helicopter Accident Claims Seven Lives In Uttarakhand Pilgrimage Route

An Aryan Aviation helicopter carrying seven passengers crashed in the forested area near Gaurikund while traveling between Kedarnath Dham and Guptkashi, resulting in the death of all occupants including the pilot. The tragic incident has prompted authorities to immediately suspend all helicopter operations in the Char Dham pilgrimage circuit.

The fatal crash occurred when the aircraft, piloted by Rajveer, was returning from Kedarnath after collecting passengers for the journey to Guptkashi. The helicopter departed at 5:17 AM but encountered severe weather conditions in the Kedarnath valley that caused the aircraft to deviate from its planned route. Among the victims were passengers Vikram Rawat, Vinod, Trishti Singh, Rajkuma, Shraddha, and 10-year-old Rashi.

Following the accident, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) jointly decided to halt helicopter services in the region until further notice. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and local administration personnel for rescue operations.

The Chief Minister has ordered the formation of a technical expert committee to conduct a comprehensive review of helicopter operation safety protocols and develop new standard operating procedures. This committee will examine all safety and technical aspects of aerial services in the state to ensure complete compliance with prescribed safety standards.

A previously established high-level investigative committee, which was examining earlier helicopter incidents in Uttarakhand, will now expand its scope to include this latest crash. The committee has been tasked with identifying any negligence and recommending strict action against responsible parties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences, describing the incident as another tragic civil aviation accident. She emphasized her prayers for all victims while rescue operations were underway.

Chief Minister Dhami stressed the critical importance of helicopter services for pilgrimage activities, disaster management, and emergency response in Uttarakhand's mountainous terrain. He affirmed that ensuring the safety of these operations would remain the state government's highest priority moving forward.

The accident highlights ongoing safety concerns regarding aviation operations in the challenging terrain and weather conditions of the Himalayan region, where helicopter services play a vital role in connecting remote pilgrimage sites with accessible areas.