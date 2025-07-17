Live
Fatal Traffic Accident In Nashik Claims Seven Lives Including Toddler
A tragic collision between a car and motorcycle in Maharashtra's Nashik district resulted in seven fatalities, including a 2-year-old, when the vehicle overturned into a roadside drain.
A devastating traffic accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district has claimed seven lives, including that of a 2-year-old child, following a collision between a car and motorcycle during late Wednesday evening hours.
The tragic incident occurred when a Maruti Alto collided with a motorcycle in the Dindori area, causing the car to overturn and plunge into a roadside drainage channel. The seven fatalities comprised three women, three men, and one child—all occupants of the car. Two individuals riding the motorcycle sustained injuries in the crash.
The victims had been returning to their village following a birthday celebration in Nashik when the accident occurred around midnight. According to initial reports, the Alto vehicle fell into the drain following the collision impact.
All seven car passengers tragically drowned after becoming trapped inside the submerged vehicle. Unable to escape from the waterlogged car, the victims are believed to have succumbed to drowning as water entered their respiratory systems.
The deceased individuals have been identified as Devidas Pandit Gangurde (28), Manisha Devidas Gangurde (23), Bhavesh Devidas Gangurde (2), Uttam Eknath Jadhav (42), Alka Uttam Jadhav (38), Dattatreya Namdev Waghmare (45), and Anusuya Dattatreya Waghmare (40). The Gangurde family lost three members in the tragedy.
The two motorcycle riders, Mangesh Yashwant Kurghade (25) and Ajay Jagannath Gond (18), suffered injuries during the collision and are receiving medical treatment at Nashik District Hospital.