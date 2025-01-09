Fatehpur shivers at 1.1 degrees as cold wave sweeps Raj

Jaipur: Amid the cold wave gripping Rajasthan, Fatehpur in the east part of the state and Nagaur in the west recorded the lowest temperatures in the desert state over the past 24 hours.

Fatehpur reported a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, while Nagaur recorded 1.7 degrees.

R.S Sharma, head of the Meteorological (MeT) Department in Jaipur, stated, “A cold wave was observed in many parts of the state. Northerly winds have intensified the cold during the mornings and evenings in Rajasthan. Except for two cities, the minimum temperature across the state on Tuesday was below 10°C, remaining in single digits.”

The highest maximum temperature recorded was 24.6 degrees Celsius in Rai Bandh (Pal), while the lowest minimum temperature was 1.1° degrees in Fatehpur, he added.

A yellow alert for a cold wave has been issued for eight districts on Wednesday -- Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, and Dausa.

Weather experts predict an active western disturbance affecting the northwestern districts of the state starting the evening of January 10. This disturbance may bring cloud cover and light rain to parts of the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions on January 10 and 11, just ahead of Makar Sankranti.

In the last 24 hours, except for Kota and Dholpur, all cities in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees. Some of the recorded minimum temperatures include 5.2 degrees in Mount Abu, 4.4 in Fatehpur, 4.2 in Sirohi and 5.9 in Chittorgarh.

Similarly, Vanasthali had 6 5.2 degrees, Chittorgarh 5.9, Jodhpur 6.5, Jaisalmer 6.6, Jalore 6.7, Kota 10, Dholpur 10.6, Ajmer 5.4, Bhilwara 4.6 Jaipur 6.4, Pilani 5.5 and Karauli: 2.8.

Despite the morning chill, northeastern Rajasthan experienced some relief on Tuesday due to the sunny sky.

Ganganagar’s maximum temperature rose by 5.9 degrees to 21.2, while Alwar saw a significant increase of 9.8 degrees, reaching 24.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in Jaipur were 20.1 degrees, Sikar 18, Kota 20.3, Udaipur 22, Jodhpur 22.2, Jaisalmer 22.5, Bikaner 21 and Ajmer 20.3.

The weather is expected to remain dry across the state on January 9, offering relief from the cold wave in several northeastern districts. However, on January 10-11, cloud cover, thundershowers, and light rainfall are likely in parts of the Bikaner, Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Ajmer divisions.