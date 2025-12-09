Father-son duo among 4 given life imprisonment

Una: The court of District and Sessions Judge, Una, Rajinder Kumar, has convicted four accused, including a father and son, in the murder of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan who was shot over a land dispute.

All the accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The convicted individuals --Jaswant Singh, his son Dilpreet Singh, Amrik Singh, and Gurpreet Singh -- were also fined Rs 50,000 each under Section 302 (murder).

Additionally, they received a separate sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and another fine under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), with both sentences to run concurrently.

The case was prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor Thakur Bhishma Chand. District Attorney, Una, Eklavya said that on April 1, 2021, ITBP jawan Vipin Kumar, a resident of Nangra, was shot and killed.

According to the complainant, Gurdayal Singh, who also resides in Nangra, Vipin Kumar was harvesting wheat in a field with the assistance of migrant labourers around 8.30 am. At that moment, Jaswant Singh, his son Dilpreet Singh, Amrik Singh, and Gurpreet Singh, all from the same village, arrived at the farm in a gypsy.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Jaswant Singh drew a 12-bore gun and threatened Vipin, while the other three men declared that the land belonged to them. They encouraged Jaswant to shoot Vipin, and he fired, hitting the ITBP soldier in the chest and killing him instantly.

The police registered a case against all four men on murder charges and initiated an investigation, led by Gaurav Bhardwaj, the in-charge of the Una police station.

Based on evidence and testimonies from 30 witnesses, the court convicted all four accused.