Fierce encounter leaves 6 Naxals killed or injured: Officials
A fierce gunbattle took place between security personnel and Naxalites in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, with officials saying at least four to six ultras were either killed or injured though no bodies have been found at the site.
Naxalites managed to drag those injured or killed into the forests, these officials said. The encounter broke out on Saturday morning in the forest of village Chhotekedwal, located in a Maoist stronghold on the border of Chintagufa and Kistaram police station limits, when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a police official said.
Personnel belonging to the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation, he said. "The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Divisional Committee member," he said.