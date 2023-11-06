Live
Just In
Fifty-eight-yr-old man killed by son over petty issue
Bhubaneswar: A 58-year-old man has been killed by his son over a petty family dispute at Mahulpada in Sundargarh district of Odisha, police said here on Monday.
Padu Munda was a resident of Chala Sahi in Phulajhara village under Mahulpada police limits of the district.
"The accused Chakradhar, deceased’s third son, returned home Sunday evening and asked his aunt for food. When the woman asked him to wait for some time, Chakradhar got upset and started hurling abuses at his aunt. When Munda accosted his son for his unruly behaviour, the accused in fit of rage hit Padu with a wooden stick leading to his sudden death," said Suresh Chandra Pradhan, IIC of Mahulpada police station.
The family members tried to catch Chakradhar but he managed to escape the place.
On being Informed, police along with the scientific team reached the spot and sent the body to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. Police have started an investigation into the matter.
"A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the absconding accused and we are confident about arresting him soon," Pradhan added.