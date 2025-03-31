Film Director Sanoj Kumar Mishra Arrested In Rape Case

Film director Sanoj Kumar Mishra has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a rape case. Mishra, who had previously offered a film role to viral sensation Monalisa during the Mahakumbh Mela, was taken into custody after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The complainant, a 28-year-old woman, alleged that she first interacted with Mishra on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram in 2020 while living in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. According to her statement, Mishra coerced her into meeting him by threatening suicide. On June 18, 2021, he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her at a resort.

The victim further claimed that Mishra took objectionable photos and videos of her and used them for blackmail. She stated that he lured her with promises of marriage and film opportunities, forcing her into a live-in relationship in Mumbai. During this period, he reportedly assaulted her multiple times and compelled her to undergo three abortions.

In February 2025, Mishra allegedly abandoned the woman and threatened to leak her private photos and videos if she filed a complaint against him.

Meanwhile, An FIR was registered against Mishra under charges of rape, assault, causing miscarriage, and criminal intimidation. The victim provided her statement under Section 164 CrPC, corroborating her allegations. Medical records from Muzaffarnagar confirmed forced abortions as part of the evidence presented. Mishra, who is married and resides with his family in Mumbai, now faces legal proceedings following his arrest.