Finally, Switzerland ratifies India-EFTA mega trade pact

New Delhi: Switzerland has finally completed the ratification process for a landmark trade deal between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) that would reduce trade barriers and significantly open up the Indian market to Swiss exports. Swiss Ambassador to India Maya Tissafi described Switzerland's ratification of the trade pact as a "significant milestone" in her country's bilateral relationship with New Delhi.

The envoy told that the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is expected to come into force in October. Under the mega trade pact, the EFTA states of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland are looking at making an investment of USD 100 billion in India over the next 15 years. Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway have already ratified the trade deal. In March, the four-nation European grouping signed the TEPA with India following nearly 16 years of negotiations. "

At midnight yesterday (Swiss time), the referendum deadline for the EFTA-India TEPA officially expired. With no referendum, the Swiss people have expressed their tacit approval of the agreement," Tissafi said on Friday. Switzerland's ratification of the trade pact came more than seven months after the Swiss Council of States approved it. "The TEPA paves the way for long-term cooperation between our countries. Apart from reduced tariffs, it will help streamline customs procedures, enhance intellectual property protections and establish a framework for sustainable trade practices," Tissafi said.