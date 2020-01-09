Fire at Noida's ESI hospital

Noida: A fire broke out at an ESI hospital in sector 24 here on Thursday. Patients and doctors were seen being taken out in dizzy state.

"We received a call at 9.40 a.m. about the fire at the ESIC Hospital," a Noida fire official told IANS. There was large crowd of people gathered outside the hospital as rescue operations were underway.

The fire occurred in a battery in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building, the official said. "Initially, it looked like a short circuit."

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials added.