Fire Breaks Out at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Major Disaster Averted

New Delhi: A major fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, causing panic on the hospital premises. The blaze originated in a high-voltage transformer, but swift action by the fire department ensured that the situation was brought under control without any casualties or disruption to hospital services.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 3:35 p.m. when a 33,000-volt electric transformer installed near the Trauma Centre caught fire. The Delhi Fire Service was immediately alerted, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The swift response and efficient coordination of the firefighting team ensured the blaze was quickly brought under control before it could spread to two adjacent 33,000-volt transformers. Officials noted that had the fire reached those units, the outcome could have been far more dangerous. The situation was especially critical, as the doctors’ hostel is located just five meters away from the transformer that caught fire. Fire personnel acted promptly to extinguish the flames and secure the area, successfully averting a major disaster.

Fire personnel acted swiftly to douse the flames and secure the area. The fire was fully brought under control within 30 to 35 minutes, said Fire Officer Manoj Ahlawat. He noted that his team worked under risky conditions to ensure the safety of everyone in and around the hospital. “There was no harm to any person, and the situation was handled with complete efficiency,” he added.

At the time of the incident, hundreds of patients were being treated inside the Trauma Centre. Hospital operations continued without disruption, and patients were not affected. All services remained functional, and the hospital maintained normalcy throughout the emergency. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Initial assessments suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.