Govt increasing employment by developing tourism destinations: Punjab CM

Inaugurating eco-friendly huts at Saleran Dam to give a major push to eco-tourism and job creation, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is increasing employment by developing tourism destinations.

He said that film shoots and destination weddings in Amritsar, Patiala and the Chamrod Lake have also led to a rise in employment opportunities, adding that the Saleran Dam project will compete with tourism destinations of Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the government has revived 52 rest houses that had turned into ruins and that they are now generating Rs 1 crore in monthly rental revenue. He said previous governments sold government properties to their friends at throwaway prices, but the present government has recovered those assets.

Interacting with the media after inaugurating the dam project, CM Mann said, “Today we inaugurated the Saleran Dam Eco-Tourism Project to further strengthen tourism infrastructure in the state. Earlier, the Chohal Dam project has been running successfully, and this new initiative will add another attractive destination for tourists.”

The Chief Minister said the project has been conceived for Rs 2.80 crore and is expected to generate more than Rs 18 lakh in annual revenue.

“This project will attract tourists to the area, create job opportunities for local youth and significantly boost their income,” he added.

Highlighting the facilities created under the project, the Chief Minister said, “A special playground spread over 16,000 square feet has been constructed for children, with a multi-play station and other recreational activities.”

“Four eco huts have been constructed for tourists to stay, and a cafeteria with seating capacity for 80 people has also been built.”

CM Mann said a large amphitheatre has been developed to enjoy the scenic views of the Saleran Dam, noting that “this project will prove highly significant in giving a major fillip to eco-tourism in Punjab”.

“Environment-friendly tourism and recreational infrastructure have been created, keeping ecological balance in mind,” he said, adding the government is making sustained efforts to promote tourism in the Kandi belt of Punjab.

“There is immense potential in these areas, and they can be developed as ideal tourist destinations to attract visitors from across the globe,” the CM added.