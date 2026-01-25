Padma Awards: TN shines as state’s luminaries honoured

Tamil Nadu’s enduring legacy of public service, intellectual excellence and cultural stewardship found national recognition this year, with several eminent personalities from the state figuring prominently in the Padma awards list.

The honours span medicine, social work, science, arts, literature and public administration, underscoring decades of commitment to nation-building and community welfare.

Leading the list is Kalipatti Ramasamy Palanisamy, a distinguished medical professional, who was conferred the Padma Bhushan for his pioneering contributions to healthcare.

Widely respected for his service-oriented approach, Palanisamy’s work has had a transformative impact on community health, particularly in rural and underserved regions of Tamil Nadu.

Also receiving the Padma Bhushan is S.K.M. Maeilanandhan, a noted social worker whose sustained efforts in education, social welfare and community development have touched thousands of lives across the state.

The Padma Shri honours featured a strong representation from the arts, medicine and science. In the field of arts, Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian were recognised for their creative contributions that have helped preserve and reinterpret traditional Indian art forms.

Medical science saw multiple awardees, including H.V. Hande, honoured for his long-standing service in healthcare, and Punniamurthy Natesan, recognised for his dedicated work in medical and veterinary research.

In science and engineering, K. Ramasamy and Veezhinathan Kamakoti, the current Director of IIT Madras, were awarded the Padma Shri for advancing scientific knowledge and technical education.

Public service was acknowledged through K. Vijayakumar, a senior IPS officer noted for his people-centric policing and for his role in key investigations, including operations against forest brigand Veerappan. Traditional and performing arts also received due recognition, with Padma Shri awards to Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan, Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar, and Thiruvarur Bhakthavathsalam for safeguarding and popularising classical and folk traditions.

In literature and education, veteran writer Sivasankari was honoured for her influential contribution to Tamil literary discourse, while K. Pajanivel received the Padma Shri for Chilambam martial arts and social service in Puducherry. Posthumous recognition was accorded to R. Krishnan for his enduring artistic legacy.

Together, the Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu reflect excellence across disciplines and reaffirm the State’s profound and continuing contribution to India’s cultural, intellectual and public life.



