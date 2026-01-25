From Nalgonda to National Records: Teacher Paints Tricolour on Thumbnail

Nalgonda: Karingu Janayya Goud, a resident of Budamarlapalli village in Kanagal mandal, painted the national flag on his right thumb's fingernail, measuring 12 centimeters in length and 1.8 centimeters in width, to commemorate Republic Day.

He has previously painted numerous images on his thumbnail on various occasions and holds a place in the Telugu Book of National Records and the Telangana Book of State Records.

Janayya currently works as a drawing teacher at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kanagal. He stated that he is specifically creating these paintings on his fingernail to gain international recognition.