Fire breaks out in 4-storey building in South Delhi
New Delhi: A fire was reported in a four-storey commercial building in South Delhi’s Khanpur Extension area on Thursday, police said.
Sharing the details, the police said that a police control room call regarding a blaze was received at 11:20 a.m. at Tigri police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.
“On reaching the spot in Khanpur Extension, Devli Road, the fire was found there in a four-storey building. There were Hero showroom, a gym and offices on different floors in the building,” said a senior police official.
The official further said that four fire tenders are on the spot and the fire is under control.
“Till now, there is no information of any injury to anyone. The reason for the fire is not known yet,” the official added.