  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Fire breaks out in 4-storey building in South Delhi

Fire breaks out in 4-storey building in South Delhi
x
Highlights

A fire was reported in a four-storey commercial building in South Delhi’s Khanpur Extension area on Thursday, police said.

New Delhi: A fire was reported in a four-storey commercial building in South Delhi’s Khanpur Extension area on Thursday, police said.

Sharing the details, the police said that a police control room call regarding a blaze was received at 11:20 a.m. at Tigri police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot in Khanpur Extension, Devli Road, the fire was found there in a four-storey building. There were Hero showroom, a gym and offices on different floors in the building,” said a senior police official.

The official further said that four fire tenders are on the spot and the fire is under control.

“Till now, there is no information of any injury to anyone. The reason for the fire is not known yet,” the official added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X