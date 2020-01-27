Top
Fire breaks out in Chandigarh's PGI

Highlights

A major fire broke out on the top floor of a building of the prestigious Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here in the...

Chandigarh:A major fire broke out on the top floor of a building of the prestigious Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here in the wee hours of Monday, triggering panic among patients.

However, there was no loss of life. The fire was brought under control.

It broke out in the morning in a kitchen in the D block of Nehru Building. The top floor has surgical wards, private rooms and an operation theatre.

Short circuit is believed to have caused the fire.

Some LPG cylinders in the kitchen caught fire and blasts were also heard, eyewitnesses said.

