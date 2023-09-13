Fire breaks out in Gujarat High Court premises due to Air Conditioning short circuit

Ahmedabad : A fire broke out , triggered by a short circuit in an air conditioning unit, in the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday morning as confirmed by officials of the Ahmedabad Fire Emergency Services (AFES).

The AFES personnel brought the fire under control, with no reported injuries or casualties. Except for the medical instruments, furniture, medical case papers, and electrical equipment in the court dispensary, no other paper, file, or records pertaining to judicial matters filed in the court were damaged.

The registrar general of the court issued a statement detailing that the fire originated at approximately 9:45 a.m. within the dispensary located on the ground floor of the administrative building.



Upon receiving information, the AFES rushed a mini-firefighter and two water tankers to the spot. One of the first responders reported that the fire had erupted near gate number 5, attributing it to a short circuit in the air conditioning system situated in the record room.

