Fire breaks out in market complex

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a market complex in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning, officials said. The blaze was first noticed by a trader, who detected smoke inside his shop in the market at CRP Square area around 10 am. Firefighters broke open windows on the first floor and sprayed water to douse the flames. With dense smoke engulfing the building, the personnel entered the premises using oxygen support, the officials said. Preliminary reports suggest that several shops, including those selling cosmetics, garments and books, were damaged. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, they said.

“The fire has been brought under control. A damage assessment will be carried out,” Fire Services Department Officer Manoranjan Rout told reporters. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he said. The fire reportedly started in a shop selling teddy bears and toys on the first floor of the multi-storey building. Firefighters faced significant challenges due to intense heat and dense smoke engulfing the building.

This is the fourth major fire incident reported in Bhubaneswar’s markets within the last three months, following similar blazes at Unit 1, Tarini Market and Lingipur. In February, a market complex in Lingipur area here was severely damaged in a massive fire. These recurring events have prompted Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to emphasise the risks posed by overcrowded spaces and the use of combustible plastic materials.