Fire breaks out onboard INS Vikramaditya

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out onboard the Indian Navy aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya on Saturday, an official said here.A minor fire broke out onboard the Indian Navy aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya on Saturday, an official said here.

The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of ship having accommodation for the sailors.



The ship's personnel on duty acted immediately to fight the blaze and there are no reports of any casualties in the incident.



"All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported. An inquiry into the incident is being ordered," said the official.



Further details of the incident which happened in the harbour, are awaited.

