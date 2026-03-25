Fire dept gets 674 cr

The Delhi government on Tuesday allocated Rs 674 crore to the fire department in its budget for 2026â€“27, up from Rs 530 crore in the current fiscal, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure and upgrading machinery to tackle frequent fire incidents. Tabling the budget for 2026-27, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allocated Rs 50 crore for the construction of new fire stations at various locations in the national capital.

Citing the recent Palam incident, where nine people, including three children, lost their lives after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building, Gupta said narrow lanes and congested unauthorised colonies make it difficult to douse fires. Highlighting the recurring incidents of fire accidents in the national capital, she said such tragedies often leave entire families devastated. Delhi’s firefighting infrastructure will be strengthened with an allocation of Rs 674 crore, she said.

“The challenge of controlling fires becomes significantly more difficult in areas with narrow lanes, single-entry households, congested jhuggi clusters and unauthorised colonies,” she said.

Gupta said that modernising fire services is essential to make Delhi a safer city, especially given the complexities of urban density and unplanned settlements.