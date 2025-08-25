Firefighter posts will be filled by Dec: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said 300 more posts of firefighters would be filled up by the end of this year, and plans are on to establish a world-class simulator for their advanced training. The government was also planning to set up a world-class scuba diving centre at Ramchandi beach near Konark, Majhi said at the Passing Out Parade (PoP) of 911 firefighters. The new recruits completed their training and joined the Odisha Fire Service.

The Chief Minister also said a national-level water efficiency and life-saving training centre will also be functional at Ramchandi near Konark soon. Addressing the function, the Chief Minister said the firefighters work very hard and therefore it is necessary for them to remain physically fit at all times. In this regard, all the firefighters who are taking up responsibilities should keep themselves both physically and mentally fit in order to serve the State and its people.

Majhi said the Odisha Fire Department has created a special identity for itself all over the country in terms of performance.