Five killed after a landslides fall on a car in Dehradun

As many as five people lost their lives when a landslide hit a car on the road in the Tarsali area of Phata area in Rudraprayaga district. One of the victims has been identified as a resident of Gujarat who was on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath.



Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to landslides in various areas. In response to the situation, officials have issued a red alert in certain districts from August 11 to August 24. Landslides have caused disruptions in traffic on the National Highway leading to Kedarnath Dam via Guptkashi-Gaurikund.

Passengers traveling on this route have faced difficulties. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, particularly in areas where red and orange alerts have already been issued.

Meanwhile, landslides pose a significant risk during periods of heavy rainfall, and it is important for authorities and individuals to take necessary precautions to ensure safety.