  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Five killed after a landslides fall on a car in Dehradun

Five killed after a landslides fall on a car in Dehradun
x
Highlights

As many as five people lost their lives when a landslide hit a car on the road in the Tarsali area of Phata area in Rudraprayaga district.

As many as five people lost their lives when a landslide hit a car on the road in the Tarsali area of Phata area in Rudraprayaga district. One of the victims has been identified as a resident of Gujarat who was on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath.

Uttarakhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to landslides in various areas. In response to the situation, officials have issued a red alert in certain districts from August 11 to August 24. Landslides have caused disruptions in traffic on the National Highway leading to Kedarnath Dam via Guptkashi-Gaurikund.

Passengers traveling on this route have faced difficulties. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution, particularly in areas where red and orange alerts have already been issued.

Meanwhile, landslides pose a significant risk during periods of heavy rainfall, and it is important for authorities and individuals to take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X