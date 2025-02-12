Live
- BJP’s ‘dirty trick’ to target Rahul Gandhi, says Cong leader on court summons
- Mutual fund SIP inflows cross Rs 26,000 crore mark for 2nd month in a row
- Australian research offers new treatment hope for deadly childhood cancers
- Finch questions timing of Stoinis’ shock ODI retirement
- Viraj Ghelani advises avoiding roadways for Mahakumbh
- Golf: Aditi, Pranavi among four Indians in Saudi Ladies International
- 10 Foreign Nationals Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Bengaluru
- 3rd ODI: Jadeja, Shami rested as England opt to bowl first; Varun misses out with sore calf
- Sanjay Raut criticises Sharad Pawar for honouring Eknath Shinde
- Scope for domestic industry to indigenise solutions in maritime air domain: Chief of Naval Staff
Just In
Five nursing students arrested for ragging in Kerala
Five third-year students of the state-run School of Nursing in Kottayam were arrested on Wednesday morning for ragging freshers.The arrested students...
Five third-year students of the state-run School of Nursing in Kottayam were arrested on Wednesday morning for ragging freshers.
The arrested students were identified as Rahul Raj, NS Jeeva, NP. Vivek, Rigil Jeeth and Samuel Johnson.
The arrest was made after first-year students complained against the accused claiming brutal torture.
The complainants said they were asked to stand naked, their pictures were taken, and the senior students drew marks on their bodies using sharp objects.
The senior students also used to collect money from freshers to buy liquor.
As the "torture" kept on increasing, the first-year students decided to register a complaint.
Natakom Suresh, the Kottayam district Congress Committee President said: "The police have to do a proper job. What's important is this has been going on for a few months and we wish to know what were the college authorities doing. If the police fail to do a clean job, we will take up the issue."
Top CPI-M leader from Kottayam, K. Anil Kumar, pointed out that the police have arrested the wrongdoers and will also conduct follow-up actions.
Incidentally, this case has come at a time when on February 6, a division bench of the Kerala High Court, while staying the order of the single judge which allowed the re-admission of 18 students at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Mannuthy who were implicated as accused in the suicide of junior student J. S. Sidharthan.
The division bench on that day pointed out that "students indulging in ragging are worse than those indulging in vandalism".
Sidharthan's body was found in the hostel toilet on February 18, 2024, and it was alleged that he committed suicide.