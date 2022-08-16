Flood-like situation looms over 10 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: With heavy rainfall in the upper and lower catchment areas of Mahanadi river, flood-like situation is looming over 10 districts of Odisha, officials said on Tuesday.

Holding a review meeting on the situation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the collectors of the 10 districts to remain alert and take all possible steps to tackle the flood-like situation.

Patnaik asked the concerned officials to evacuate the people living in the vulnerable areas to a safer place and provide them adequate relief. He also directed the concerned departments to render all kinds of assistance to the affected districts to deal with the situation.

The state government's policy for all disasters is "every life is precious". So, Patnaik instructed the officials to ensure zero causality and see to it that people don't face any major problems due to the disaster.

The Chief Secretary and the Special Relief Commissioner have been asked to regularly review the situation. Patnaik also instructed the fisheries and animal resources department to protect the livestock.

The Chief Minister emphasised on deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire service units in the vulnerable areas to carry out relief and rescue operations.

He further instructed the concerned officials to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to the people in the affected areas.

Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena said nine ODRAF teams have been kept ready in seven districts, while nine NDRF teams have been stationed in six districts. About 44 teams of fire service have been kept on alert for the floods, he said.

Out of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam, 31 have been opened for discharging flood water from the reservoir.

He said 11.75 lakh cusecs of water is likely to flow at Munduli on Tuesday evening.

The district collectors have been asked to close schools and other educational institutions in the vulnerable areas, if required, said Jena.

He added that the next 48 to 72 hours are critical as about 12 lakh cusecs of flood water will flow on Mahanadi river at Mundali barrage near Cuttack.