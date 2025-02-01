FM Sitharaman dons handloom silk saree gifted by Padma awardee on Budget day

On the day she is slated to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose to wear an off-white handloom silk saree, gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, a Bihar-based artist.

Honouring the rich legacy of Madhubani art and its artisans, the saree featured intricate fish-themed embroidery along with a golden border.

Dulari Devi, who received the Padma Shri in 2021 for her contributions to Madhubani art, had met FM Sitharaman during a credit outreach programme at the Mithila Art Institute in Madhubani, Bihar.

During their conversation, Devi emphasised the cultural and artistic significance of Madhubani paintings and, in a heartfelt gesture, presented the saree to the Finance Minister, requesting her to wear it on Budget Day.

Madhubani art, a centuries-old folk art form from Bihar's Mithila region, is known for its vibrant colours and intricate symbolic depictions.

Dulari Devi, who learned the craft from her employer, Karpoori Devi, has overcome numerous hardships and now uses her paintings to raise awareness on social issues like child marriage, AIDS, and female foeticide.

Having created over 10,000 paintings showcased in more than 50 exhibitions, she continues to preserve and promote the traditional art form.

FM Sitharaman's choice of attire on Budget Day has often drawn attention over the years, with each saree reflecting a unique story.

Ahead of presenting the Union Budget at 11 am on Saturday, she followed the customary ritual of posing outside her North Block office with the 'bahi-khata,' flanked by her team, before heading to meet the President.

In 2019, during her first Budget presentation, Sitharaman opted for a pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border, replacing the traditional leather briefcase with a red cloth-wrapped 'bahi-khata' to carry Budget documents.

The following year, she wore a bright yellow-gold silk saree. In 2021, she presented the Budget wearing a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree featuring ikat patterns and a green border, a weave native to Telangana. In 2022, she donned a rust brown Bomkai saree with an off-white border detailing, a handloom tradition from Odisha.

For the 2023 Budget, she chose a striking red and black saree with a temple border and intricate Kasuti threadwork, while last year, she opted for a blue tussar silk saree adorned with kantha embroidery, known for its rich texture and golden sheen.

With her eighth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman moves closer to setting a record in Indian parliamentary history. The late Morarji Desai holds the record for presenting the maximum number of Budgets (10), though they were not consecutive. Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has presented nine Budgets.

The Finance Minister's speech will outline key fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure plans, taxation reforms, and other major announcements shaping India's economic roadmap.