Focus on Gen-Z: Youth asked to gain mastery over mind

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS) organized a 'Mega Youth Fest' in Maha Kumbh in Sector 9, with the participation of thousands of young people late Saturday evening. The event focused on contemporary issues facing youth, such as casual love affairs, breakups, and addiction to social media and pornographic content. The institute guided approximately 2,500 young people in Sector 9 of the Kumbh Mela through stand-up comedy, musical performances, and motivational talks. Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended as the chief guest, and various sessions were organized by the Sadhvi disciples of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj. Anurag Thakur expressed that Guru Ashutosh Maharaj's divine ideology inspired him to channel the power of youth in the right direction to establish the country as a Vishwaguru.

Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti highlighted the challenges faced by youth of today while singing the song "Yeh Dil Maange More." She pointed out that many young people spend excessive time watching reels on social media and web series. The situation worsens when youth become interested in pornographic and obscene content. Sadhvi emphasised that addiction takes a toll on individuals, stating, "When a person takes their first puff of cigarette smoke, they cough loudly, their conscience warns them that it is harmful. But does that stop them from smoking? No! The same applies to alcohol consumption—vomiting, losing self-control, and committing crimes in a drunken state. Yet, people still don't stay away from it. Such addictions lead only to a path of destruction. This compulsion of the human mind pushes individuals toward harm." She urged the youth to master their minds for awakened self-consciousness to overcome these addictions, in line with the spirit of the Bhagavad Gita's teaching: “Atmanyeva Vasham Nayet.”

Sadhvi Dr Nidhi Bharati, in charge of the peace program, delivered a musical presentation focusing on true love stories from Indian history. She noted that the trend of relationships characterized by "instant love, hookups, and breakups" has been adopted from Western culture. In contrast, Indian culture has always taught the values of true love, including sacrifice, dedication, faith, and purity.

She recounted the love story of Rani Padmavati and Ratan Singh, where Ratan Singh demonstrates bravery to protect the dignity of his love, and Rani Padmavati proves the purity of her love by refusing to let Khilji approach her. She also shared an incident from the lives of Mahadev and Sati, explaining that Mahadev became introverted and meditated after being separated from Sati. "In situations of separation, such as breakups, meditation can prove to be the most effective solution," she added. To conclude the program, a dance session was organised where youth enjoyed dancing to fusion tunes of devotion.