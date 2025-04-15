Follow Ambedkar’s path, students told

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi celebrated Dr BR Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary at the Boys’ Hostel, with Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar hailing him as a great visionary and intellectual, who gifted the world a comprehensive Constitution. He urged everyone to follow Ambedkar’s path to realize his ideals.

MLA Pallle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, RDO Suvarna, and former SC Corporation Director B Gangadhar and others also present.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar emphasised that the freedoms and rights enjoyed today are a direct result of Ambedkar’s tireless efforts. Inspired by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and born into a humble family, Ambedkar worked through the Constitution to ensure equal opportunities for all castes, communities, and religions. He stressed the need for strict implementation of the Constitution to address persistent inequalities, even after 75 years of independence. MLA Sindhura Reddy asserted that Dr Ambedkar belongs to all communities, not just specific backward groups.

She lauded him as a legal scholar who crafted a Constitution ensuring equal rights and eliminating discrimination. She also encouraged students to stay informed by reading newspapers and highlighted Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s inclusive budget.