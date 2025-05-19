Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Briefs Parliament on Pahalgam Attack Investigation

The terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack kept in touch with their masterminds in Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed in a recent briefing to a parliamentary panel. UN-designated terrorists continue to encourage violence against India while operating freely within Pakistan, he underlined. A troubling connection between these terrorists, Pakistan's military intelligence, and its civilian government was brought to light by Misri.

"Well established, rooted in solid facts and evidence," the Foreign Secretary said of the terrorist infrastructure, highlighting the groups' ongoing threat. His comments follow the recent arrest of 12 people from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on espionage accusations, including a YouTuber, raising security worries. Investigations point to the formation of an espionage network with ties to Pakistan that operates throughout northern India.

Speaking about the larger picture of Indo-Pakistani ties, Misri said that there are no signs of a nuclear escalation from Pakistan and that the current battle is limited to conventional warfare. He restated that after talks between the two countries, the decision to suspend military operations was decided bilaterally.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor chaired the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs, which was attended by a number of well-known lawmakers, including Abhishek Banerjee of the TMC, Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda of the Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, and Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil of the BJP.

The Indian government initiated Operation Sindoor to combat cross-border terrorist and espionage activities, and this briefing follows that action. People and networks suspected of having ties to terror groups located in Pakistan are now under further scrutiny as a result of the operation.

As they continue their investigation into the Pahalgam attack, officials are concentrating on destroying the terrorist infrastructure and stopping future attacks. The government's dedication to national security is unshakeable as it works to solve the long-term issues and immediate risks that cross-border terrorism presents.