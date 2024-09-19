Forest dept employing innovative tactics to capture elusive wolf

Bahraich: The Forest Department in Bahraich is employing innovative tactics to capture an elusive wolf, which it believes is the sixth and last remaining of the pack that has instilled fear among locals with several attacks in the last few months.

Eight people -- seven of them children- have lost their lives in Bahraich’s Mahasi tehsil, while around three dozen people were injured in wolf attacks since mid-July, according to officials.

Having tried cages and diversion techniques, which led to the capturing of five wolves, the forest officials are now using ‘wolf howling’ --? playing a pre-recorded sound of a female wolf’s cries through a loudspeaker to lure the animal into a trap.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh said, “This time, we are trying a new method. The pre-recorded sounds are designed to mimic the actual call of a female wolf, with a pitch that is neither too loud nor too soft.”

Singh hopes the male wolf will be drawn to the sound and come closer to the traps set by the department.

Previously, the Forest Department had attempted to capture the wolf using various methods, including using elephant dung cakes, spraying children’s urine on colourful teddy bears and deploying fireworks to deter the animal from residential areas.

However, the rogue wolf has not been captured.

DFO Singh said on Tuesday morning, the wolf attacked and killed a pet goat in the Sisaiya Chooramani village.

“Despite attempts to corner the wolf, it escaped when a large crowd gathered at the scene,” he added.

The DFO said the wolf has been active in an area of about 20-25 kilometres, with increased movement detected near the Sisaiya Chooramani and Kolaila villages.

The local populace has been living in fear with reports saying eight individuals, including seven children, have died in wolf attacks since July 17, while around three dozen others have been injured. To address safety concerns, over 165 forest personnel, 18 sharp-shooters, and police forces are actively involved in the ongoing operations to capture the wolf.