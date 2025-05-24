Live
Forester killed by poachers near Satkosia
Bhubaneswar: A forester was killed allegedly by poachers near Satkosia Tiger Reserve early on Saturday. Acting on an information, an eight-member team of the Forest department went to Tantichira village around 3.30 am and they came face to face with the poachers.
The poachers opened fire and Hindol range in-charge forester Prahallad Pradhan received a bullet in the stomach. The forester was rushed to a nearby health facility and later shifted to Angul district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.
Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar said, “We have initiated an investigation and the accused are currently in our custody.” Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer Sumit Kar said four poachers were arrested and a gun was seized.
Expressing grief over the death of the forester, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh for his family.