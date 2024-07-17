Former Bihar Minister’s father stabbed to death

Darbhanga/Patna: In a ghastly incident that has sent shock waves across Bihar, former state minister Mukesh Sahni’s 70-year-old father was found stabbed to death at his native home in Darbhanga district, a top police officer said. According to Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG (Headquarters), two persons have been taken into custody for questioning, on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from cameras installed in the vicinity of the site of the crime.

“They were found moving in a suspicious manner. However, the case is being investigated from all possible angles”, said Gangwar, who did not divulge the identity of the detainees. He added, “An STF team has been sent to Darbhanga to assist the local police in the probe. Forensic experts and dog squad have also been pressed into service”. The items on the radar include “the liquid in three glasses” found inside the room where the body of the deceased was spotted by neighbours, with blood spattered all over. The ADG said the body, which had deep wounds caused by a sharp-edged object on the chest and abdomen, has been sent for post mortem. “Prima facie, the deceased was attacked late in the night. An almirah that used to be in the room, has been found outside. We are examining its contents. We are also trying to trace the owners of three motorcycles parked nearby”, said Gangwar.

A former Bollywood technician who heads a fledgling outfit Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), Sahni was away in Mumbai when the information reached him, party sources said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in whose cabinet he had served for about a year-and-a-half, called him up to offer condolences and ensure speedy investigation. Upon arriving in Patna, on way to Darbhanga, Sahni told reporters at the airport that he was also telephoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RJD president Lalu Prasad. “All have expressed solidarity in this hour of tragedy”, said the 44-year-old leader, who did not respond to questions as to whether he suspected any motive behind the murder.