Former Chhattisgarh CM Calls ED Raids "Political Vendetta

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has denounced Monday's Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on his residence as "political vendetta" orchestrated by the BJP-led Central Government to "harass" Opposition leaders.

According to Baghel, ED officials arrived at his Durg residence early morning at 7:30 am while he was having tea. He raised procedural concerns, claiming officials failed to provide an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) number when requested. "ED doesn't have any ECIR number. When we asked for it, they didn't have an answer," Baghel told reporters, adding that a similar case against him seven years ago resulted in his exoneration by the Supreme Court.

The former Chief Minister alleged that during the raid, he was prevented from attending the Chhattisgarh Assembly session and was restricted from using his phone. He emphasized that his family, including his children and grandchildren, reside at the property, and their primary income derives from agricultural activities across 140 acres of land.

The central agency conducted searches at 14 locations in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, including the residences of Baghel and his son Chaitanya, in connection with an alleged liquor scam. Questioning why the ED had been unable to gather evidence against him for three years, Baghel asserted his fearlessness: "Nobody has the guts to touch Bhupesh Baghel. Bhupesh Baghel doesn't get scared of death as well."

Regarding the recovery of approximately Rs 35 lakh from his residence, Baghel dismissed the ED's deployment of a cash-counting machine as a publicity stunt, stating the amount was not significant given his agricultural holdings and family jewelry. He further claimed that despite searching through his family members' personal belongings, ED officials failed to find anything incriminating.