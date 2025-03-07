Former Jharkhand CM, new BJP LP chief

Ranchi: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K. Laxman oversaw the BJP Legislative Party's leader's election on Thursday.

Jharkhand State BJ President and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

Early on, the BJP high command appointed Bhupendra Yadav and Dr K. Laxman as the party's central observers.















