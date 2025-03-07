Live
- Irregularities in MGNREGA Funds Spark Legal Concerns in Aiza Block
- Govt extends $10-bn incentives for semicon ecosystem
- Gadwal Remembers Labor Leader Balgopal Reddy on His Second Death Anniversary
- International Women’s Day 2025: Why is it Celebrated on March 8?
- Gadwal District Gears Up for NEET UG - 2025: Collector Ensures Top-Quality Exam Arrangements
- Naxalism has now given way to urban Naxalism in India: PM
- BJP ranks erupt in celebrations over MLC victory
- Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown in Bahadurpura
- Homestay facilities in tribal areas to boost tourism
- Cabinet green signals SC sub-categorisation
Just In
Former Jharkhand CM, new BJP LP chief
Highlights
Ranchi: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K. Laxman oversaw the BJP Legislative Party's leader's election on...
Ranchi: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP Parliamentary Board Member Dr K. Laxman oversaw the BJP Legislative Party's leader's election on Thursday.
Jharkhand State BJ President and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been elected unanimously as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party.
Early on, the BJP high command appointed Bhupendra Yadav and Dr K. Laxman as the party's central observers.
Next Story