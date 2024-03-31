Live
Former Manipur minister Hemochandra Singh quits Congress
In a jolt to the Congress amidst the election campaign, former Manipur Minister and Speaker Irengbam Hemochandra Singh on Sunday quit the party.
Imphal: In a jolt to the Congress amidst the election campaign, former Manipur Minister and Speaker Irengbam Hemochandra Singh on Sunday quit the party.
Hemochandra Singh, 59, a five-time MLA from Singjamei, submitted his resignation letter to state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh, saying he would like to convey his "complete lack of faith and confidence" in the party.
“I took this decision with a heavy heart. Congress has no relevance in Manipur," he told the media, terming the party as "rudderless and a sinking ship".
Talent and sincerity are not important to the Congress leaders in the state, he added.
Manipur's two Lok Sabha seats - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur (ST) - go to polls on April 19 and 26.
