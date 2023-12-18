Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Former Rajasthan LoP blames BJP’s internal rivalry for his election defeat
Rajasthan former Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday blamed the party’s internal rivalry for his defeat in the recently held elections in the state.
Jaipur: Rajasthan former Leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday blamed the party’s internal rivalry for his defeat in the recently held elections in the state.
Rathore lost election from Tara Nagar constituency.
“I welcome the peoples’ decision. However, many ‘Jaichands’ also played their role in defeating me. The workers will soon pull the mask from all those who worked against me in the elections,” Rathore told media persons in Sadulpur.
He said that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government will only work for the welfare of the people.
“As soon as the new the cabinet takes oath, we will bid farewell to the previous government which had looted the state and was based on lies. The new government will make its own roadmap to fulfill the promises made in the resolution letter,” Rathore said.