Fortis Escorts suspends new admissions

New Delhi: While hospitals continue to raise alarm over shortage of oxygen, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute has said it would not admit new patients.

Sending SOS alarm, the hospital said it is left with oxygen for just one hour.

Tweeting a picture of notice placed outside the hospital, Cardiologist at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Dr Nishith Chandra said, "Things are turning very grim. This is the situation of my hospital Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, at New Delhi, One of the most premier cardiac hospitals of India." The picture of notice, Dr Chandra tweeted read, "We had timely escalated this impending situation to all authorities and are waiting for promised supplies since yesterday. At the moment we are out of options and suspending new admissions and ER services till the situation improves. We are trying to manage admitted patients to the best of our abilities".

Around 100 patients are on Oxygen support at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute.

At around 11 a.m., another hospital in the national capital, Pentamed Hospital said that it had left with one hour of oxygen. "Pentamed Hospital out of oxygen supply. Almost 50 Covid Patients on oxygen support.